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Sgt. Liran Ben Zion Killed by Anti-Tank Fire in Southern Lebanon 
Sgt. Liran Ben Zion. (Social media)

Sgt. Liran Ben Zion Killed by Anti-Tank Fire in Southern Lebanon 

The Media Line Staff
03/30/2026

The IDF on Monday cleared for publication that Sgt. Liran Ben Zion, 19, from Holon, was killed overnight by anti-tank missile fire in southern Lebanon.

Ben Zion served as a tank crewman in the 9th Battalion of the 401st “Iron Tracks” Armored Brigade. An armored officer was also seriously wounded in the same incident.

In separate events, two soldiers were seriously injured by anti-tank fire directed at Israeli forces during the afternoon. Later, another soldier was seriously wounded, and two others moderately injured when a drone struck near a unit. An additional soldier was moderately injured in an operational accident.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed “deepest condolences” to the family of Ben Zion, praising him for fighting “bravely on the front line to protect our communities” from Hezbollah.

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Defense Minister Israel Katz said Ben Zion “fell in a heroic battle,” adding he fought “with devotion for the security of the State of Israel and the defense of the residents of the north.” He also wished a speedy recovery to a wounded officer and other injured soldiers.

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