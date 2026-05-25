Sgt. Nehorai Leizer, 19,  Killed in Southern Lebanon Drone Strike

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Monday that Sgt. Nehorai Leizer, 19, from Eilat, was killed during combat operations in southern Lebanon after an explosive drone struck Israeli forces, in an incident that also seriously wounded another soldier from the same unit.

Leizer served in the 601st Combat Engineering Battalion of the “Iron Tracks” Brigade (401), according to the military. The wounded soldier was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and his family was notified.

According to information released by the IDF, the incident occurred when an explosive drone launched toward Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon hit the area where the troops were located.

The announcement came one day after the burial of Staff Sgt. Noam Hamburger, 23, from Atlit, who was killed during operational activity in northern Israel.

According to the military, Hamburger was killed when an explosive drone launched from Lebanese territory struck an area near the Lebanon border where IDF forces were stationed inside Israeli territory. In the same incident, one IDF soldier was seriously wounded, and a noncommissioned officer sustained light injuries.

Hamburger served as a technology and maintenance soldier in Battalion 9 of the “Iron Tracks” Brigade (401). He had been expected to complete his military service in one month.

Hundreds attended Hamburger’s funeral, while residents from the Hof HaCarmel Regional Council stood along the roads holding Israeli flags as the funeral procession made its way to the cemetery.

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