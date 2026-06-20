Sharif Heads to Switzerland as US and Iranian Teams Prepare for MoU Negotiations

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by the Chief of Defense Forces and Field Marshal Asim Munir, departed Islamabad for Switzerland.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office late Saturday night, a high-level delegation is also accompanying the prime minister.

The Pakistani delegation will participate in follow-up discussions related to the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Technical-level talks are scheduled to be held in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, on June 21, 2026.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan said representatives from the United States, Iran, and the two mediating countries, Pakistan and Qatar, would participate in the technical-level discussions.

The statement added that Pakistan would maintain its support for advancing the memorandum of understanding.

According to media reports, US Vice President JD Vance has confirmed that President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, and Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, were already in Switzerland ahead of the scheduled talks with Iran.

Vance told Fox News that the two officials were reviewing details of the negotiations. The vice president said he spoke with Kushner and Witkoff on Sunday morning and added, “My understanding is that things are going well.”

When asked whether he also planned to travel to Switzerland, Vance said, “I will go there in the next couple of days.”

Meanwhile, Iranian media reports say that the Iranian negotiating team has also departed for Switzerland, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to the semi-official Fars News Agency, Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, and Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei are also joining the delegation.

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has said in a statement that Switzerland continues to cooperate in providing a calm and reliable venue for the implementation of the MoU reached between the United States and Iran.

Diplomats from various countries are currently present in Bürgenstock, where efforts are underway to continue the negotiations, the statement said. However, due to confidentiality, no details about participants or the discussions are being released.