Sharif Highlights Pakistan’s Role in Iran Deal Set for Friday Signing in Geneva 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Monday that Pakistan would host the signing ceremony of a peace agreement between Iran and the United States in Geneva on Friday.

Addressing the National Assembly, Shehbaz said that “after the darkness of war, the sun of peace has risen” as Iran and the United States had agreed to an immediate ceasefire on all fronts.

He congratulated US President Donald Trump, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, and President Masoud Pezeshkian on reaching the peace agreement.

The prime minister also thanked Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for their efforts in facilitating the agreement.

He said Chinese President Xi Jinping had also played an important role in advancing the agreement. China also endorsed the agreement and praised Pakistan’s mediation efforts. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing that China welcomes the agreement and highly appreciates Pakistan’s role in facilitating dialogue between the parties.

Shehbaz said the honor Pakistan had received for helping establish peace in the region was unprecedented. According to the prime minister, the agreement was not merely a deal between two countries but a victory for peace and dialogue.

He said the leadership of the United States and Iran demonstrated patience and wisdom during difficult circumstances throughout the negotiation process: “Today, as a result of these efforts, the entire world is witnessing this historic day.”

Earlier, in a post on X late Sunday night, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that a peace agreement had been reached between the United States and Iran, under which both countries had agreed to an immediate and permanent end to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.

In his statement on X, the prime minister said, “After prolonged and productive negotiations, a peace agreement has been reached between the United States and Iran. The formal signing ceremony of the agreement will be held on Friday, June 19, in Switzerland.”

He thanked the United States and Iran for demonstrating their commitment to a diplomatic resolution of the conflict.

On the other side, the announcement of the US–Iran peace agreement has been widely welcomed by leaders around the world, with many describing it as a major breakthrough for regional stability and global diplomacy. Pakistan’s role as a mediator in facilitating the agreement has also drawn significant appreciation, with observers crediting Islamabad for helping bring both sides to the negotiating table and advance the peace process.

The agreement has been hailed globally as an important diplomatic milestone, reflecting renewed momentum toward dialogue and de-escalation.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres congratulated both countries on the development, calling it “a highly important step toward the peaceful resolution of the conflict,” and noted that it represents a rare and encouraging moment for diplomacy at a time of heightened global tensions.

The statement was further welcomed internationally, with additional leaders and countries acknowledging the diplomatic breakthrough.

He also said, “I am deeply grateful to Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and other regional countries for their constructive role in the success of these negotiations.”