Sharif Signs US-Iran Memorandum as Mediator Ahead of Implementation Phase

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, as a mediator, between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the war in the Middle East.

The memorandum carries the signatures of US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Donald Trump signed the memorandum on Wednesday on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, while an image released by Iran’s state broadcaster on Thursday showed President Masoud Pezeshkian holding the signed document of the agreement.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote in a post on X regarding the development: “I feel proud to announce that today the historic ‘Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding’ between the United States and Iran has been electronically signed.”

“The memorandum has been signed by the honourable presidents of both countries, and as a mediator, I have also endorsed it. The signing of this agreement at the highest level of the respective governments reflects the commitment of both sides to seek a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.”

The Prime Minister further said that the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding will come into immediate effect, and as a first step Iran will immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while the United States will immediately lift the naval blockade.”

Sharif further said that he extends heartfelt congratulations and sincere appreciation to US President Donald Trump, whose unwavering commitment to diplomacy and preference for a peaceful solution once again helped end a conflict that could have had devastating consequences for the region and beyond.

He further expressed deep respect and admiration for Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and Pezeshkian for their wisdom, foresight, and prudence in embracing the cause of peace.

He also confirmed that, with the cooperation of Qatar, Pakistan will host a ceremony in Switzerland on Friday to “commemorate this historic development and initiate technical-level negotiations.”

The Swiss Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday stated “The current plan is that the United States and Iran, along with Pakistan and Qatar and other relevant countries playing a mediating role, will meet tomorrow in Bürgenstock for initial talks on the implementation of the agreement.”

Media reports said that initial talks are scheduled at the Swiss mountain resort of Bürgenstock.