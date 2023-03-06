Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah reappointed Kuwait’s PM

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah, who resigned as Kuwait’s prime minister in late January, has been reappointed to the position by Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah. Sheikh Ahmad now will form a new cabinet, Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA reported.

A deadlock between the cabinet and the National Assembly, Kuwait’s parliament, sparked the resignation more than a month ago. The cabinet, which was sworn in in October 2022, was Kuwait’s sixth in the past three years. Elections in September – the sixth round over the past decade in the Gulf emirate – resulted in an opposition-led parliament. Kuwait’s National Assembly has the power to approve or reject laws proposed by the cabinet, which is appointed by the emir.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, has taken over most of the ruling emir’s duties. Kuwait bans political parties but its legislature more influence than in other Gulf monarchies.