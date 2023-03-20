Shelters for Syrian Earthquake Survivors Damaged by Heavy Rains, Floods

Torrential rainfall in northwestern Syria and the subsequent flooding has damaged the shelters for hundreds of families displaced by last month’s massive earthquake. More than 40 camps set up in Idlib Province, and more than 700 tents were damaged; the floods also blocked roads into cities and towns housing the refugees, Al Jazeera reported, citing the Syria Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets. Shelters also were flooded in camps in Hafsarjah and Bishmaroun, as well as in the western and northeastern countryside of Aleppo.

In many cases, all of the refugees possessions saved from the earthquake were ruined in the flooding.

The storms first hit on Saturday night and continued throughout Sunday, along with a drop in temperature.