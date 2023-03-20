Donate
Shelters for Syrian Earthquake Survivors Damaged by Heavy Rains, Floods
Tents inhabited by Syrians displaced in last month's massive earthquake are submerged in floodwater after heavy rains and flooding in Idlib, Syria on March 19, 2023. (Izzeddin Kasim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
03/20/2023

Torrential rainfall in northwestern Syria and the subsequent flooding has damaged the shelters for hundreds of families displaced by last month’s massive earthquake. More than 40 camps set up in Idlib Province, and more than 700 tents were damaged; the floods also blocked roads into cities and towns housing the refugees, Al Jazeera reported, citing the Syria Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets. Shelters also were flooded in camps in Hafsarjah and Bishmaroun, as well as in  the western and northeastern countryside of Aleppo.

In many cases, all of the refugees possessions saved from the earthquake were ruined in the flooding.

The storms first hit on Saturday night and continued throughout Sunday, along with a drop in temperature.

