Shia Muslim Shrine in Central Iraq Collapses, at Least 4 Dead

The bodies of at least four people have been recovered from the rubble of a Shia Muslim shrine in Iraq following a landslide. A fifth body was said to be recovered late on Sunday from the site near Karbala in central Iraq; the search for survivors reportedly was continuing.

Between six and eight people were believed to have been trapped in the rubble after the collapse of the Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine on Saturday afternoon. Three children were rescued from the rubble after the collapse and were said to be in good condition.

Pilgrims had gathered at the shrine during the Shia Muslim holy month of Muharram. The shrine is located in a natural depression, AFP reported. The collapse of the shrine occurred because the rocks and sand surrounding it began to slide because it was saturated due to humidity.