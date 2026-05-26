Israel Security Chief Met Exiled PA Rival Mohammed Dahlan in UAE During Ceasefire – Report 

A meeting took place between Shin Bet chief David Zini and exiled Palestinian politician Mohammed Dahlan in the United Arab Emirates during the ceasefire, according to a report by Kan. Dahlan is a longtime rival of Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas.

Kan reported that the meeting took place during Zini’s visit to the UAE. Dahlan, a former senior figure in the Preventive Security Force in the Gaza Strip, has for years been viewed as a possible candidate to play a role in governing Gaza after Hamas.

The Shin Bet declined to comment directly on the report: “We do not comment on the schedules of the service chief,” the agency said.

Dahlan was exiled to Abu Dhabi in 2011 following a bitter political dispute with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Tensions escalated after Dahlan was accused of plotting to overthrow the leadership, financial corruption, and alleged involvement in the poisoning of Yasser Arafat. Since the beginning of his exile, Dhahlan has become closely aligned with UAE Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Abbas has repeatedly resisted calls to reconcile with Dahlan, who has continued to publicly criticize the PA while based in the UAE.

The reported meeting comes after a Wall Street Journal report in early May that Mossad chief David Barnea visited the UAE at least twice, in March and April, during Operation Roaring Lion to coordinate regarding the war.

Dahlan recently outlined his views for postwar Gaza governance in comments to The Economist. He said the Gaza Strip should be administered by a technocratic government for two years before elections are held alongside the establishment of a form of Palestinian state, even without defined borders.

Although Dahlan’s proposals may appear similar in some respects to President Trump’s 20-point plan. However, there is no indication he has been directly involved in the current framework under discussion.

The current technocratic committee selected to administer the Gaza Strip is headed by Ali Shaath, a former Palestinian Authority deputy minister.