Shin Bet To Join Fight Against Arab Crime for First Time

Israel’s Shin Bet security agency is expected to join the effort to combat organized crime in the country’s Arab communities under a government plan that would expand the agency’s role beyond its traditional security mission, according to reports by Channels 12 and 13.

The reports said Shin Bet Director David Zini has agreed in principle to the move, provided the government approves a budget increase estimated at NIS 1 billion to NIS 1.3 billion.

The proposed initiative would bring the Shin Bet into investigations involving illegal weapons trafficking, organized crime and protection rackets affecting Arab communities. According to the reports, the agency’s involvement would focus on weapons and smuggling, while existing legal restrictions preventing it from investigating ordinary criminal offenses would remain unchanged.

Channel 13 reported that the Shin Bet would establish a dedicated division for the mission. The unit would reportedly have access to intelligence-gathering capabilities beyond those available to police, including spyware, wiretapping and other surveillance tools.

The reported plan marks a departure from the position taken by previous Shin Bet leadership. Former director Ronen Bar had opposed broad involvement in domestic criminal investigations, arguing such a role could create a slippery slope for the internal security service. Under Zini, however, the agency is reportedly prepared to participate.

Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs informed government ministries in an internal email that officials intend to redirect funding from a five-year plan approved during the Naftali Bennett government to finance police and Shin Bet programs targeting crime in Arab communities. The plan still contains approximately NIS 1.3 billion, although senior officials said the final allocation for the Shin Bet has not yet been determined.

The proposal comes as violent crime continues to rise. According to the Abraham Initiatives watchdog, police have solved only 12% of homicides in Arab communities this year, while the number of homicide victims is 15% higher than during the same period in 2025.

The watchdog said 252 people were killed in violent criminal incidents in Israel’s Arab community in 2025, the highest annual total on record. It also reported that police solved only 10% of those cases. Arab Israeli leaders and civil rights organizations have previously voiced concerns that involving the Shin Bet in civilian crime investigations could lead to privacy violations and over-policing.