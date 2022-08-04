The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Ship Loaded With Ukrainian Grain Leaves Turkey For Lebanon
Sierra Leone-flagged dry cargo ship Razoni departs from port of Odesa in Odessa, Ukraine on August 1, 2022 as part of a recent grain export deal signed between Turkey, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine and expected to reach Istanbul the following day. (Turkish National Defense Ministry/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
grain
Ukraine
Turkey
Lebanon

Ship Loaded With Ukrainian Grain Leaves Turkey For Lebanon

The Media Line Staff
08/04/2022

The first ship loaded with grain to leave from Ukraine passed inspection in Turkey and has passed through the Bosporus. The Sierra Leone-flagged dry cargo ship Razoni left Istanbul’s port on Wednesday, bound for Lebanon. Ukraine announced that there are another 17 ships that are loaded and waiting for permission to leave.

The grain has been stuck in Ukraine since the Russian invasion six months ago. The Razoni is carrying 26.5 tons of grain and is expected to arrive in Tripoli over the weekend.

The shipment comes after a United Nations- and Turkish-brokered agreement with Kyiv and Moscow. They signed a deal on July 22 to reopen three Ukrainian ports — Odesa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny. A joint coordination center in Istanbul, made up of representatives from Turkey, the UN, Russia and Ukraine is overseeing Ukrainian grain exports by merchant ships from the three Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

A total of 27 ships are covered by the agreement, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, according to Reuters. Ukraine exported between 5 million and 6 million tons of grain – including wheat and corn – a month before Russia’s invasion.

