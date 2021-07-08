Shipping Container Sparks Dubai Port Explosion

An explosion aboard a ship in the Jebel Ali Port in Dubai that produced a giant fireball originated in a shipping container that contained flammable material. The fire that spread after the Wednesday night explosion was extinguished early Thursday. The ship was preparing to dock at one of the world’s largest ports when the explosion occurred. There were no casualties and port operations are continuing, according to reports.

The explosion was heard up to 14 miles away, Reuters reported. The ship was carrying 130 containers, with three reportedly carrying flammable material. The explosion could have been caused by the summer’s high temperatures.