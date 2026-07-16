Shipping Firms Shun US-Protected Hormuz Route as Attacks Deepen Safety Fears 

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely disrupted after renewed attacks near Oman heightened fears for crews and cargoes. The immediate concern is a US-coordinated southern passage along Oman’s coast: maritime tracking data indicate that no large vessel had visibly used that route with its location signal active since July 7, although a small number may have crossed without broadcasting their position.

The reluctance reflects a sharp deterioration in perceived security. Three vessels were reported attacked near the strait on July 7, including Qatar’s LNG carrier Al Rekayyat, which suffered a fire after being hit near Oman.

Reuters reported no casualties or environmental damage, but the ship remained stranded awaiting salvage support. Separate reporting said insurers were advising some operators to defer Hormuz voyages while they reassessed war-risk coverage and policy terms.

Traffic data show the effect. On July 15, just 11 vessels passed through the strait, of which nine used the Iranian-side route rather than the non-Iranian lanes, according to Kpler data reported by Reuters.

Analysts cited by Reuters said the collapse in traffic through Omani and international lanes demonstrated that operators outside Iranian trade were still unwilling to accept the risk. Earlier this week, maritime intelligence firm Windward counted only five crossings over a comparable Wednesday-to-Thursday period, against roughly 45 on the preceding Monday.

The disruption has implications for energy exports. Hormuz normally handles about one-fifth of worldwide oil and LNG seaborne shipments, making even a short-lived slowdown consequential for producers, buyers, and shipping markets. Industry reporting also says tankers and LNG carriers have turned back or delayed Gulf voyages as the security situation worsened.