Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mohammad Shtayyeh (The Media Line)
News Updates
Palestinian Authority
Mohammed Shtayyeh
Israel
Quartet
Trump Administration
Peace Process
Annexation
West Bank
Binyamin Netanyahu

Shtayyeh Talks of Counter-offer to Trump Plan that Includes ‘Demilitarized’ State

The Media Line Staff
06/09/2020

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh on Tuesday announced that his government had submitted a counter-proposal to the Trump Administration’s Middle East peace plan. It calls for the creation of a “sovereign Palestinian state, independent and demilitarized,” with only “minor modifications of borders where necessary.” The counter-proposal was submitted to the so-called Quartet, made up of the United States, European Union, Russia and United Nations. The PA has vehemently rejected the US initiative, which, by contrast, envisions Israel’s annexation of about 30% of the West Bank. Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has vowed to push forward by quickly annexing all Jewish communities in the disputed territory, although reports surfaced on Tuesday that the White House was conditioning its support on the approval of Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz. Washington apparently wants a broad consensus in the Israeli cabinet. Shtayyeh described annexation as an “existential threat” to the Palestinian national movement and stressed that if Israel pressed ahead, Ramallah would declare statehood on the basis of the pre-1967 borders, with the eastern part of Jerusalem as its capital.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.