Sikh Pilgrims Gather in Pakistan for Baba Guru Nanak’s 555th Birth Anniversary

Over 10,000 Sikh pilgrims from across the globe, including 2,500 from India, have journeyed to Pakistan for the 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the revered founder of Sikhism. The celebrations will conclude Tuesday night with a closing ceremony in Hasan Abdal, a historic town in Punjab’s Attock district along the Grand Trunk Road.

Indian Sikh pilgrims traveled to Hasan Abdal in specially arranged buses under tight security, while others arrived from countries such as the US, Canada, and various European nations. Baba Guru Nanak, known as Guru Nanak Dev Ji, was born on April 15, 1469, in Talwandi, now Nankana Sahib in modern-day Pakistan. Revered as the first of the ten Sikh Gurus, Guru Nanak advocated for equality, truth, and devotion. His teachings, later compiled in the Guru Granth Sahib, remain the spiritual cornerstone of Sikhism. Throughout his life, Guru Nanak embarked on extensive travels across India, Tibet, the Middle East, and Arabia to spread his teachings of unity and love.

He spent his final years in Kartarpur, a community he established in present-day Pakistan, where he dedicated his life to service and spiritual leadership. Today, Nankana Sahib, his birthplace, stands as a major pilgrimage site for Sikhs worldwide.

In 2018, then-Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor, granting Indian Sikh pilgrims visa-free access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, the site of Guru Nanak’s final resting place. The initiative, widely seen as a symbol of goodwill between India and Pakistan, has facilitated millions of pilgrimages, fostering intercultural ties and strengthening connections within the global Sikh community.

Khan’s inauguration, alongside Navjot Singh Sidhu, then chief minister of Indian Punjab and a former Test cricketer, underscored the spirit of cross-border friendship, even amid political tensions. Despite challenges, the corridor, also called the “Highway of Peace and Friendship,” continues to allow Sikhs to visit this sacred site and connect with their heritage.