Sirens Blare Again as Houthis Target Southern Israel

The Israeli military said Saturday that it had likely intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Yemen toward the southern city of Beersheba. The attack was claimed by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group, which has been targeting Israel with drones and missiles since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group had aimed at a “sensitive Israeli enemy target” and claimed the strike was successful. Israeli authorities reported no casualties or damage.

The strike marked the first time a Houthi attack set off sirens in Israel since the ceasefire with Iran went into effect on Tuesday. The Houthis launched a drone toward Israel on Wednesday, but it was intercepted outside of Israeli territory.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have declared their attacks are in support of Palestinians in Gaza. On Thursday, Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi told Houthi-run media that the group has launched 309 ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles, and drones toward Israel since March 2025, including 25 this month alone. He also reaffirmed a ban on Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea, which has disrupted global trade.

In May, a ceasefire between the US and the Houthis brought an end to Houthi attacks on US vessels in the Red Sea as well as months of US strikes on Yemen. That deal notably did not address the Houthis’ targeting of Israel-linked vessels or strikes on Israeli territory.

US Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich told lawmakers on Tuesday that the Houthis are likely to remain a long-term threat despite the ceasefire.