Sisi Renews State of Emergency in Egypt for 3 Months

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has declared a state of emergency throughout the country for three months. It began early Sunday morning.

The decision was published in the Official Gazette, which said that it comes in view of the “serious security and health conditions” that the country is going through.

This is the sixteenth time that the state of emergency has been renewed since it was first issued in April 2017. The state of emergency was first declared after terror attacks on two churches in northern Egypt by the Islamic State.

Under the decree, “the Egyptian armed forces and police are to take measures necessary to confront the dangers and the funding of terrorism, safeguard security across the country and protect public and private property,” according to the Egyptian government’s State Information Service.