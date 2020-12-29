Sisi, Russian Energy Agency Head Meet About First Egyptian Nuclear Power Plant

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met in Cairo with Alexey Likhachev, the director-general of ROSATOM, the Russian state nuclear energy agency, which is working to plan and build Egypt’s first nuclear power plant.

The meeting on Monday was held to discuss developments toward constructing the El Dabaa nuclear power plant, Arab News reported.

A permit is expected to be issued in 2021 to establish a site in El Dabaa, located on the Mediterranean coast, on which to construct the nuclear reactor, according to the report, citing Amjad Al-Wakeel the head of Egypt’s Nuclear Power Plants Authority.

El-Sisi said that the Egyptian people will cherish the plant as a symbol of Egyptian-Russian friendship, a presidential spokesman said, according to the report.

Likhachev reportedly said he is eager to strengthen Egyptian-Russian relations, specifically referring to the economic conditions and investment climate in Egypt for development projects.