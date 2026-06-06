Slovenian President Accuses Israel of Genocide Days After Embassy Announcement 

Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar accused Israel of genocide days after Israel announced plans to open its first embassy in Slovenia following the election of Prime Minister Janez Jansa and a shift in the country’s government.

Pirc Musar posted on X Saturday that the Palestinian flag would be raised above the presidential building and criticized Israeli policy toward the Palestinians.

“The genocide against the Palestinians has not stopped, and the residents of Gaza and the West Bank are not living in peace and dignity. This is a symbol of blatant violations of international humanitarian law and human rights not only in Palestine, but also in other places in the world,” she wrote.

The comments came shortly after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced that Israel would establish an embassy in Slovenia, the first in the history of relations between the two countries.

Sa’ar posted on Thursday that he had instructed Foreign Ministry Director-General Eden Bar Tal to begin preparations for the embassy and initiate the process of selecting an ambassador. The move has already received approval from Prime Minister Janez Jansa and the Slovenian parliament.

“The election of Prime Minister Janez Jansa marks a new chapter in relations between Israel and Slovenia,” Sa’ar wrote. “After years of the hostility of the previous government, we now have an opportunity to rebuild, strengthen, and deepen a real partnership.”

“An Israeli embassy is more than a diplomatic mission. It is a statement of friendship, dialogue, and a shared belief in freedom, democracy, and security. We are turning today a new page.”

Jansa welcomed the announcement, writing on X that he was “looking forward to a new era in Slovenia-Israel relations.”

According to the report, the new government has resumed landings of Israeli flights in Ljubljana and removed the Palestinian flag from the front of the prime minister’s office building.

Last week, Slovenia blocked an Israir passenger flight from Tel Aviv from landing in Ljubljana, forcing the aircraft to divert to Zagreb, Croatia.

Under former Prime Minister Robert Golob, Slovenia recognized a Palestinian state in May 2024. In July 2025, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich were sanctioned by the Slovenian government.

The previous government also imposed a travel ban on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, enacted an arms embargo on Israel, and boycotted the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna because of Israel’s participation.