Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Smart Card to Help Pilgrims Navigate Hajj
A tent city about a mile outside Mecca housed some of the more than 2 million pilgrims who attended the 2016 ‘hajj.’ (Seeley International/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Hajj
technology

Smart Card to Help Pilgrims Navigate Hajj

The Media Line Staff
07/13/2021

Pilgrims to the annual Hajj in Mecca will for the first time be able to use technology to help them navigate the pilgrimage.

The Hajj smart card, which was unveiled on Monday for Mecca Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, who is also the chairman of the Central Hajj Committee, and his deputy Prince Badr bin Sultan.

The card is linked to all services provided for the pilgrims, including the camps and hotels and transportation. The card can also be used to pay at points of sales and ATMs, guide lost pilgrims, control entry to the camps and time movements.

The card, tagged to the pilgrim’s official permit and ID number, will be issued at the Al-Zaidi Reception Center, established to facilitate the movement of pilgrims from and into Mecca, reduce the waiting time for buses and to manage the crowds.

The Hajj begins this year on July 18. Participation is limited to Saudi citizens and residents due to the coronavirus.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.