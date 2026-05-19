Smotrich Calls Reported ICC Arrest Warrant Request a ‘Declaration of War’ 

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Tuesday denounced a reported International Criminal Court request for his arrest as a “declaration of war” and threatened retaliatory measures against the Palestinian Authority.

The reported ICC move, cited by N12, concerns allegations of crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crime of apartheid. According to the report, the request was submitted in early April after prosecutors concluded they had accumulated enough evidence to proceed.

The ICC prosecutor’s office declined to comment, citing the confidentiality of the proceedings.

Smotrich said the reported warrant request was politically motivated and accused the Palestinian Authority of driving the effort against senior Israeli officials.

“The Palestinian Authority opened a war and it will receive war,” he said. “From today, every economic or other target that I have the authority to harm within my powers as finance minister and as a minister in the Defense Ministry will be attacked.”

He also announced plans to sign an order authorizing the evacuation of Khan al-Ahmar under his authority in the Defense Ministry.

In his statement, Smotrich compared the reported action against him to earlier ICC warrants issued against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

“The issuance of arrest warrants against the prime minister is a declaration of war. The issuance of arrest warrants against the defense minister and the finance minister is a declaration of war,” he said. “And in the face of a declaration of war, we will respond with force.”

Smotrich said he had been informed the previous night that prosecutors at what he called the “antisemitic court in The Hague” had secretly sought an international arrest warrant against him.

Last year, Britain and four other countries imposed sanctions on Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, accusing the ministers of repeatedly inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Ben Gvir, who, according to reports, could also face an ICC warrant request, said he would continue pursuing “an aggressive policy against terrorists, against terror, and against Israel’s enemies at home and abroad.”