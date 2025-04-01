Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Smotrich Quits Israel’s Cabinet To Reclaim Knesset Seat in Coalition Standoff
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Oct. 31, 2023. (Spokesperson unit of ZAKA/Creative Commons)

Smotrich Quits Israel’s Cabinet To Reclaim Knesset Seat in Coalition Standoff

Gabriel Colodro
04/01/2025

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of Israel’s Religious Zionism party resigned from his ministerial roles on Monday in an effort to reclaim a seat in the Knesset, deepening a dispute with a key coalition partner. The move comes after ongoing friction with the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, over an unfulfilled seat rotation deal.

Smotrich announced he was stepping down from his positions in the Finance and Defense ministries under Israel’s version of the Norwegian Law, which allows ministers to resign from the Knesset so other party members can serve. By giving up his cabinet posts, Smotrich reclaims his seat in parliament, effectively pushing out Otzma Yehudit member Yitzhak Kroizer.

“This is a planned and considered move that was agreed upon in advance,” Smotrich said. “I will return to the Knesset for several months to lead legislation and strengthen the faction.”

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The shakeup revives tensions between Smotrich’s party and Otzma Yehudit. Religious Zionism party officials accused Ben Gvir’s faction of breaking a prior agreement to hand the seat back to Tzvi Sukkot, a Religious Zionism member.

Kroizer had retained the seat after Otzma Yehudit rejoined the coalition during Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza. His continued presence in the Knesset, sanctioned by coalition leaders, became a point of contention for Smotrich’s allies.

News Updates
Bezalel Smotrich
Israeli coalition
Itamar Ben-Gvir
Knesset
Otzma Yehudit
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods