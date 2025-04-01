Smotrich Quits Israel’s Cabinet To Reclaim Knesset Seat in Coalition Standoff

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of Israel’s Religious Zionism party resigned from his ministerial roles on Monday in an effort to reclaim a seat in the Knesset, deepening a dispute with a key coalition partner. The move comes after ongoing friction with the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, over an unfulfilled seat rotation deal.

Smotrich announced he was stepping down from his positions in the Finance and Defense ministries under Israel’s version of the Norwegian Law, which allows ministers to resign from the Knesset so other party members can serve. By giving up his cabinet posts, Smotrich reclaims his seat in parliament, effectively pushing out Otzma Yehudit member Yitzhak Kroizer.

“This is a planned and considered move that was agreed upon in advance,” Smotrich said. “I will return to the Knesset for several months to lead legislation and strengthen the faction.”

The shakeup revives tensions between Smotrich’s party and Otzma Yehudit. Religious Zionism party officials accused Ben Gvir’s faction of breaking a prior agreement to hand the seat back to Tzvi Sukkot, a Religious Zionism member.

Kroizer had retained the seat after Otzma Yehudit rejoined the coalition during Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza. His continued presence in the Knesset, sanctioned by coalition leaders, became a point of contention for Smotrich’s allies.