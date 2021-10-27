Sodastream To Lay Off 300 Employees in Israel

The Israel-based home carbonation drinks company Sodastream is laying off 300 employees. The layoffs come after a lessening of demand since Israel has come out of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the Israeli business daily Globes reported. Most of the layoffs will take place at the company’s plant in Rahat in the Negev Desert in southern Israel.

Sodastream has a total workforce of 3,200. PepsiCo acquired the company in 2018 for $3.2 billion. The purchase of Sodastream products rose during the height of the pandemic but has gone back to a regular level of demand since the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions.

The company said in a statement that the laid-off employees will receive support and assistance through a special career center set up by the company.