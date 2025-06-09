Somali Army and Allies Kill 3 Senior al-Shabab Commanders

Three high-ranking members of the al-Shabab terrorist group were killed on Friday in a coordinated operation by the Somali National Army and its international partners near the town of El-Bur in central Somalia, the Somali government announced Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, the airstrike targeted senior operatives involved in organizing deadly attacks across the country. Among those killed was Nuur Abdi Rooble, whom the ministry described as “one of the most brutal terrorists” responsible for assaults on civilians. Rooble died from injuries sustained in the aerial strike.

The ministry identified two other commanders killed in the operation as Caddaw, who oversaw al-Shabab’s intelligence activities in the Galgaduud region, and Macallin Cumar, a senior figure in charge of training fighters.

“This brings the total number of al-Shabab ringleaders eliminated in this operation to five,” the ministry said in its statement, noting that those killed had been instrumental in plotting attacks in the Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle regions.

The Somali government said it is tracking other wounded fighters from the same network, whom al-Shabab is reportedly trying to evacuate from the area. The ministry stressed that the operation dealt a substantial blow to the group’s ability to carry out future attacks.

Al-Shabab, an al-Qaida-affiliated group, has waged a violent insurgency in Somalia for over a decade, frequently targeting civilians, government officials, and security forces.