Somalia Backs Qatar’s Mediation in DRC-Rwanda Talks

Somalia has voiced its support for diplomatic efforts led by Qatar, which facilitated a meeting between the presidents of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda on Tuesday in Doha. The talks, mediated by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, were aimed at easing tensions between DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, whose countries have been at odds over ongoing conflict in eastern DRC.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the initiative, calling it “an important step toward fostering peace and stability in the eastern DRC and the wider region.” The Somali government praised both leaders for committing to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and reiterated its solidarity with the people of the DRC and Rwanda in their pursuit of peace.

Somalia also commended Qatar’s role in promoting dialogue-based conflict resolution. “We extend our appreciation to the State of Qatar for its role in promoting constructive dialogue and mediation to resolve conflicts through peaceful means,” the ministry stated.

The Doha meeting marked the first face-to-face discussions between Kagame and Tshisekedi since the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels escalated their attacks in eastern DRC. The armed group, accused by Kinshasa of receiving support from Rwanda, captured Goma in January and later advanced into Bukavu in February.

While the two leaders called for an immediate ceasefire, it remains uncertain whether M23 rebels, who withdrew from previous peace talks in Angola, will comply with the agreement.