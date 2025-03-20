Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Somalia Backs Qatar’s Mediation in DRC-Rwanda Talks

Somalia Backs Qatar’s Mediation in DRC-Rwanda Talks

The Media Line Staff
03/20/2025

Somalia has voiced its support for diplomatic efforts led by Qatar, which facilitated a meeting between the presidents of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda on Tuesday in Doha. The talks, mediated by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, were aimed at easing tensions between DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, whose countries have been at odds over ongoing conflict in eastern DRC.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the initiative, calling it “an important step toward fostering peace and stability in the eastern DRC and the wider region.” The Somali government praised both leaders for committing to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and reiterated its solidarity with the people of the DRC and Rwanda in their pursuit of peace.

Somalia also commended Qatar’s role in promoting dialogue-based conflict resolution. “We extend our appreciation to the State of Qatar for its role in promoting constructive dialogue and mediation to resolve conflicts through peaceful means,” the ministry stated.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The Doha meeting marked the first face-to-face discussions between Kagame and Tshisekedi since the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels escalated their attacks in eastern DRC. The armed group, accused by Kinshasa of receiving support from Rwanda, captured Goma in January and later advanced into Bukavu in February.

While the two leaders called for an immediate ceasefire, it remains uncertain whether M23 rebels, who withdrew from previous peace talks in Angola, will comply with the agreement.

News Updates
DRC
Felix Tshisekedi
M23 rebels
Paul Kagame
Qatar
Rwanda
Somalia
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods