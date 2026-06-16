Somaliland President Honored by FoZ in Jerusalem as Dr. Mike Evans Expresses Support for US Recognition 

President of the Republic of Somaliland H.E. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi received the Friends of Zion Award in Jerusalem on Tuesday during a ceremony at the Friends of Zion Heritage Center recognizing Somaliland’s friendship, cooperation and support for the State of Israel, as well as the opening of Somaliland’s embassy in Jerusalem.

The award was presented by Dr. Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center. Diplomats, business leaders, Christian leaders and guests from Israel and abroad attended the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, Abdillahi said the recognition reflected growing ties between Somaliland and Israel.

“It is a great honor for me to receive the Friends of Zion Award. I am deeply moved and grateful for this recognition. This award symbolizes the growing friendship and strengthening ties between Somaliland and Israel. We are committed to further deepening the relationship between our peoples and building a future based on cooperation, mutual respect, and friendship. I thank Dr. Mike Evans and Friends of Zion for this distinguished honor.”

Evans said the award recognized Abdillahi’s efforts to advance relations with Israel and cited Somaliland’s decision to establish an embassy in Jerusalem.

“At a time when Israel faces complex security and diplomatic challenges, true friendship carries special significance. President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi has demonstrated leadership, courage, and vision in advancing relations with Israel and strengthening the bonds between our peoples.”

He added, “The decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem sends a clear message of friendship, mutual respect, and cooperation.”

Evans also said he plans to raise the issue of Somaliland with President Donald Trump.

“I was in Mogadishu in October 1993 when the Black Hawk was shot down. It’s time to bless all states that bless Israel.”

He continued, “Somaliland has shown genuine friendship toward the Jewish state, and I intend to speak with US President Donald Trump about the importance of formal American recognition of Somaliland.”

The Friends of Zion Award was established by the late Shimon Peres, Israel’s ninth president and former international chairman of Friends of Zion. Organizers said approximately 26 world leaders have received the award, including President Donald Trump, former President George W. Bush and former Vice President Mike Pence.

The Friends of Zion Heritage Center, founded in 2015 by Evans in Jerusalem, says it works to combat antisemitism, oppose BDS and strengthen support for Israel worldwide.