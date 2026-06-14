Somaliland President Makes First-Ever State Visit to Israel Amid Plans for Jerusalem Embassy

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi arrived in Jerusalem for a state visit focused on strengthening ties with Israel following Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as an independent state, marking the first visit by a Somaliland head of state to Israel.

The visit was confirmed during an official welcoming ceremony with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. It comes after Israel’s Dec. 26, 2025, decision to recognize Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state.

Following the recognition, Somaliland announced plans to establish a formal embassy in Jerusalem, further advancing diplomatic relations between the two governments.

Upon his arrival, Abdullahi reflected on Somaliland’s long campaign for international recognition. “Israel answered first,” Abdullahi wrote, referring to Somaliland’s 35-year effort to secure recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991.

“Today marks a historic milestone in our journey and the beginning of a new chapter in the relationship between Somaliland and Israel,” he added.

Herzog welcomed the Somaliland leader in both English and Somali, writing, “Ku soo dhawow Israel” — welcome to Israel.

During the reception, the two leaders highlighted shared security interests in their respective regions and emphasized the importance of safeguarding maritime freedom. The visit also included the signing of cooperation agreements in agriculture, finance and technology.

Speaking at the ceremony, Herzog said Israel and Somaliland had “acted with courage and realism,” noting that Israel had recognized Somaliland as an independent state after it had existed as a reality on the ground for decades.

Herzog also referenced public celebrations in Somaliland following the announcement of the new relationship.

“The beautiful images of the people of Somaliland waving Israeli flags in celebration of this new relationship warmed all our hearts,” he said.

Abdullahi thanked Israel for its reception of the Somaliland delegation and described the visit as an important step in bilateral relations.

“We are deeply appreciative that the State of Israel has chosen to receive us with such honor,” he said. “The ceremony and hospitality extended to our delegation reflect not only protocol but also a genuine gesture of respect.”