Some 2.674 Million Tourists Visited Israel in 2022, Spending $3.828 Billion

Some 2.675 million tourists visited Israel in 2022, Israel’s Ministry of Tourism announced on Wednesday. The number is 41% lower than the 3.58 million that visited in 2019, which was a record year for tourism to Israel. Israel shut its borders to most tourists during the coronavirus pandemic – there were 397,000 incoming visitors in 2021, and 831,000 in 2020. Israel officially reopened to tourists in March 2022.

Revenue from the incoming tourists in 2022 was 13.5 billion shekels or $3.828 billion. By comparison, the revenue in 2019 was 23 billion shekels, or 6.522 billion.

Meanwhile, domestic tourism in Israel rose dramatically, with over 20 million Israeli overnights recorded in a variety of accommodations throughout the country. This is higher than the 18.4 million Israeli overnights in 2019, prior to the outbreak of the pandemic. Revenue from domestic tourism in 2022 was more than 17 billion shekels, or $4.820 billion, compared with 12.7 billion shekels, or $3.601 billion in 2019.