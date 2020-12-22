This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Some Arab Countries, Israel Want to Weigh in on Renegotiated Iran Nuclear Deal
Iran nuclear deal: agreement in Vienna. L to R: Foreign ministers/secretaries of state Wang Yi (China), Laurent Fabius (France), Frank-Walter Steinmeier (Germany), Federica Mogherini (EU), Mohammad Javad Zarif (Iran), Philip Hammond (UK), and John Kerry (USA), July 14, 2015, Viena, Austria. (Dragan Tatic/Austria Foreign Ministry)
News Updates
Iran Nuclear Deal
Joe Biden

Some Arab Countries, Israel Want to Weigh in on Renegotiated Iran Nuclear Deal

The Media Line Staff
12/22/2020

Some Arab Gulf countries and Israel are calling on US President-elect Joe Biden to let them weigh in on any future nuclear agreement with Iran. The countries reportedly have raised the idea in both private and public conversations ahead of the Biden Administration taking over next month, Politico reported.

Biden has said he plans to rejoin the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or Iran nuclear deal, that President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018, indicating that he will lift sanctions if Iran resumes compliance. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said earlier this month that Iran has breached the agreement in too many ways for it to simply resume, and that the United States will have to renegotiate it with the Islamic Republic.

Israel and some Arab Gulf countries are worried that the original agreement did not do enough to eliminate the threat of an Iranian nuclear weapon. And the Arab states were unhappy that the deal did not cover other Iranian activities in the region, according to the report.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations said in a statement to Politico that Iran would not renegotiate an agreement that had already been negotiated. Meanwhile, the Biden transition team is barring contact with foreign officials, meaning the Arab states and Israel have been unable to make their requests vis-à-vis a new deal with Iran.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.