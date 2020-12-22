Some Arab Countries, Israel Want to Weigh in on Renegotiated Iran Nuclear Deal

Some Arab Gulf countries and Israel are calling on US President-elect Joe Biden to let them weigh in on any future nuclear agreement with Iran. The countries reportedly have raised the idea in both private and public conversations ahead of the Biden Administration taking over next month, Politico reported.

Biden has said he plans to rejoin the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or Iran nuclear deal, that President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018, indicating that he will lift sanctions if Iran resumes compliance. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said earlier this month that Iran has breached the agreement in too many ways for it to simply resume, and that the United States will have to renegotiate it with the Islamic Republic.

Israel and some Arab Gulf countries are worried that the original agreement did not do enough to eliminate the threat of an Iranian nuclear weapon. And the Arab states were unhappy that the deal did not cover other Iranian activities in the region, according to the report.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations said in a statement to Politico that Iran would not renegotiate an agreement that had already been negotiated. Meanwhile, the Biden transition team is barring contact with foreign officials, meaning the Arab states and Israel have been unable to make their requests vis-à-vis a new deal with Iran.