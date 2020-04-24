Some Countries in Region Easing Coronavirus Restrictions for Ramadan

Algeria, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates are cutting back nighttime curfews that had been imposed to help fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The relaxation coincides with Ramadan, the Muslim holy month that got underway on Friday. Ramadan involves fasting from sunup till sundown, with traditional iftar meals to break the fast. As most of the curfews began before sundown, leeway was given to accommodate both the iftar and the nightly prayer known as taraweeh – although with demands by health officials and clerics alike that there be no large gatherings. The UAE city of Dubai went so far as to allow the reopening of restaurants, but only at 30% capacity to enable proper social distancing of two yards between patrons. Media Line Jerusalem bureau chief Mohammad Al-Kassim has described Ramadan as a “super-social holiday,” involving nightly iftar meals that often turn into very large family gatherings. The holy month ends with Eid el-Fitr, which can last for three days in some countries and features more gatherings of families and friends, sometimes at large banquet halls that can accommodate many hundreds of guests. Owing to the pandemic, Muslim clerics have nonetheless implored the faithful to keep crowds and activities from getting out of hand during what is supposed to be a joyous holiday.