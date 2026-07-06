South Africa, Egypt, Morocco Rank in Global Ultra-High-Net-Worth Report 

South Africa, Egypt, and Morocco are Africa’s leading centers for ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), according to Knight Frank’s The Wealth Report 2026, with all three countries projected to increase their wealthy populations by 2031.

The report defines UHNWIs as individuals with net assets of at least $30 million, excluding the value of their primary residence. Although they account for only a small share of the world’s population, they control a significant portion of global wealth and play a major role in investment, entrepreneurship, and capital allocation.

South Africa ranked first in Africa and 37th worldwide, with 1,347 UHNWIs in 2026. Knight Frank projects that figure will rise to 1,564 by 2031. Egypt ranked second on the continent with 822 UHNWIs, followed by Morocco with 432. Both countries are also expected to record growth over the same period.

The report also documented continued expansion in the global ultra-wealthy population. The number of UHNWIs worldwide increased from 551,435 in 2021 to 713,626 in 2026, an increase of 162,191 people over five years.

Based on those figures, an average of 89 individuals joined the ranks of people with at least $30 million in net assets each day between 2021 and 2026.

Much of that growth is attributed to the United States. The report said 41% of all newly created UHNWIs during the five-year period emerged in the United States, highlighting the country’s role in generating new wealth.

The United States remained the world’s largest concentration of ultra-high-net-worth individuals in 2026, according to the report. China ranked second globally with nearly 122,000 UHNWIs.

The rankings place South Africa well ahead of other African countries included in the report, while Egypt and Morocco remain the continent’s next-largest hubs for individuals with fortunes exceeding $30 million.

Knight Frank projects all three countries will see their ultra-high-net-worth populations continue to expand through 2031, reflecting expected growth at the top end of Africa’s wealth spectrum.