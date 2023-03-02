Donate
Light Theme
Log In
SpaceX Launches Crew of 4 Including Emirati Astronaut to Int’l Space Station
News Updates
SpaceX
International Space Station
United Arab Emirates

SpaceX Launches Crew of 4 Including Emirati Astronaut to Int’l Space Station

The Media Line Staff
03/02/2023

SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA, including the first person from the Arab world to go up for an extended monthslong stay. The Falcon rocket took off from Kennedy Space Center shortly after midnight, illuminating the night sky as it headed up the East Coast of the United States. Nearly 80 spectators from the United Arab Emirates watched from the launch site as astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi, only the second Emirati to fly to space, blasted off on his six-month mission. The Dragon capsule that the astronauts were riding is due at the space station on Friday.

Also on the Dragon capsule are NASA’s Stephen Bowen, a retired Navy submariner who logged three space shuttle flights, Warren “Woody” Hoburg, a former research scientist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and space newbie, and Andrei Fedyaev, a space rookie who’s retired from the Russian Air Force. The first attempt to launch them was called off Monday at the last minute because of a clogged filter in the engine ignition system. Thursday’s launch enhanced a night sky already showcasing a conjunction of Venus and Jupiter, according to NASA’s space operations mission chief, Kathy Lueders.

The space station newcomers will replace a US-Russian-Japanese crew that has been up there since October. Al-Neyadi, a communications engineer, thanked everyone in Arabic and then in English once reaching orbit. “Launch was incredible. Amazing,” he said. He served as a backup for the first Emirati astronaut, Hazzaa al-Mansoori, who rode a Russian rocket to the space station in 2019 for a weeklong visit. The oil-rich federation paid for al-Neyadi’s seat on the SpaceX flight.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.