Spain and Italy Send Warships After Gaza-Bound Flotilla Reports Drone Attacks Near Greece 

Spain and Italy are dispatching naval vessels to escort an international flotilla attempting to deliver aid to Gaza, after participants reported being targeted by drones in the Mediterranean.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced in New York, where he was attending the UN General Assembly, that a warship would leave Cartagena with resources to support the mission and carry out possible rescue operations. “The government of Spain insists that international law be respected and that our citizens have the right to sail in safe conditions,” he said, noting that nationals from 45 countries were on board. Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said Rome had likewise authorized a naval vessel to provide assistance.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, made up of about 50 civilian boats carrying more than 500 activists and lawyers, says several of its vessels were struck late Tuesday, some 30 nautical miles off the Greek island of Gavdos. Organizers described “targeted explosions and unidentified objects being dropped on and near the boats, causing significant damage and communication failures.” Spanish lawmaker Juan Bordera, traveling with the flotilla, said those on board lived through a “crazy, crazy nightmare” and called for coordinated European action.

Israel has previously warned that it would not allow the flotilla to breach its naval blockade. The Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that aid could be transferred through Ashkelon port, accusing organizers of rejecting “a peaceful proposal” and of taking “a violent course of action.” It pledged to prevent violations of the blockade “while making every possible effort to ensure the safety of passengers.”

Among the passengers is Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, who said the mission aimed to highlight the daily risks faced by Palestinians. “This mission is about Gaza, it isn’t about us,” she told Reuters.

UN officials have urged an impartial investigation into the reported drone strikes. Italy and Spain, meanwhile, condemned the attack and said they are pursuing inquiries to identify those responsible.