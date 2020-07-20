Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Katz (left) and Micky Zohar (Finance Minister’s Office; Knesset)
News Updates
Israel
Knesset
Finance Committee
Likud colleagues
Israel Katz
Micky Zohar
coronavirus
businesses
government assistance

Sparks Fly in Israel’s Knesset as Party Colleagues Collide

The Media Line Staff
07/20/2020

Discussions on assistance for Israeli businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, held Monday in the Israeli parliament’s Finance Committee, were stalled – and eventually canceled – after two senior Likud party colleagues engaged in a particularly heated clash. Finance Minister Israel Katz and coalition chair MK Micky Zohar accused each other of allowing personal interests to get in the way of their decision-making. They lashed out at each other after several days of reported tensions surrounding the government’s handling of the pandemic. The in-fighting comes on the heels of attacks that two other Likud lawmakers lobbed at Zohar, a loud and highly visible figure in the Knesset, where he is considered Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s right-hand man. The quarreling in the Likud, ordinarily a disciplined and united party, follows weeks of mass protests over the government’s economic policies and Netanyahu’s continuation in office despite being on trial for alleged corruption.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.