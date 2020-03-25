Speaker of Israel’s Parliament Resigns Rather than Obey Court Ruling

Yuli Edelstein, speaker of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, tendered his resignation on Wednesday morning rather than submit to a Supreme Court ruling that he allow a legislative vote aimed at replacing him. His unwillingness to allow the vote had been part of a greater issue of political deadlock and efforts by the country’s centrist Blue and White list to form a government following a March 2 national election, thus unseating Edelstein’s Likud, led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. In resigning, Edelstein called the court ruling as “one-sided” and having the potential to lead to “anarchy.” He closed down the Knesset last week, ostensibly due to coronavirus, leading critics to complain that he was seeking to circumvent the democratic process. His resignation will take effect only on Friday morning, meaning that any vote on the post of Knesset speaker will now be delayed until at least next week.