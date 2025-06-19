Speculation Intensifies Over Trump Mobilizing US Troops in Israel-Iran War

Following Iran’s overnight missile strike on a hospital in Beersheba, which severely damaged the facility and left dozens injured, debate is growing over whether President Donald Trump will commit US forces to Israel’s conflict with Iran.

Trump stated earlier this week that “all options remain on the table” regarding military action. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday, he said, “I may do it, I may not do it. Nobody knows what I’m going to do.” He also described Iran as “totally defenseless” and hinted that the US had delivered its “ultimate ultimatum.”

Senior officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, confirmed that Trump has reviewed strike options, including a potential attack on Iran’s heavily protected Fordow uranium enrichment facility.

Testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Hegseth said the military is “fully prepared to execute any decisions President Trump may make regarding Iran,” though he declined to elaborate on specific plans.

The US military has increased its presence in the region, dispatching a third Navy destroyer to the eastern Mediterranean and sending a second carrier strike group toward the Arabian Sea.

While the Pentagon maintains that the buildup is defensive, analysts suggest it may also be intended to pressure Iran to curtail its nuclear program. Iran has refused, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning that a US strike would bring “irreparable consequences.”

Trump has vacillated between threats and potential diplomacy, saying Iranian officials had shown interest in talks, but warning it may be “very late.” He continues to demand Iran’s “unconditional surrender,” echoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s call for “total victory.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stressed that diplomacy remains the administration’s first priority, but added that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is non-negotiable. Rubio warned early in the conflict that Iran “should not target US interests or personnel.”

With the White House still weighing its next steps, Trump suggested that key decisions could come soon. “The next week is going to be very big, maybe less than a week,” he told reporters.

As the situation intensifies, the prospect of the US joining Israel’s military effort appears more realistic, though, as Trump said, “things change with war.”