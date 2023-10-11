The Media Line Stands Out

Speech: President Biden Condemns Hamas’ Attacks, Declares Solidarity With Israel
US President Joe Biden (C), accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R), speaks from the White House on the Israel-Hamas war, Oct. 10, 2023. (Screenshot: NBC News)
News Updates
Joe Biden
Hamas attacks
Israel
American hostages
White House address
Biden speech

Speech: President Biden Condemns Hamas’ Attacks, Declares Solidarity With Israel

The Media Line Staff
10/11/2023

US President Joe Biden expressed strong condemnation of Hamas’ recent terrorist attacks on Israel in a White House address. The remarks came three days after Hamas initiated a surprise attack on Israel, sparking a full-scale war. President Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, expressed unequivocal support for Israel, emphasizing, “We stand with Israel.”

During the 10-minute address, the president decried the “vicious attacks,” revealing that the assault had resulted in 1,200 Israeli and at least 14 American casualties. He also disclosed that Americans were among those taken hostage by Hamas fighters, with approximately 20 Americans currently unaccounted for. The president pledged to prioritize the safety of American hostages and directed US officials to assist Israel in their rescue efforts.

President Biden strongly denounced Hamas’ actions, describing the atrocities committed during the attack, including the threat to execute hostages. He had recently spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but did not clarify whether he would urge restraint as civilian casualties in Gaza mount or allow Israel to proceed as it deems necessary.

As the conflict unfolds, the president may face pressures, both within and outside the Democratic Party, potentially impacting his support for Israel’s defense plans. The president also called for urgent actions to fund the national security needs of critical partners once Congress reconvenes.

