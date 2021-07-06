State-Owned Warehouse in Iran Damaged in Explosion, Fire

A state-owned warehouse outside of Tehran was damaged by an explosion and resultant major fire. The incident occurred on Monday, according to reports in Iranian media. It is not known if there were any injuries in the blast.

It is not clear what was stored in the warehouse which is located on a road between Tehran and the city of Karaj. Karaj is home to two facilities with ties to Iran’s nuclear program, as well as a medical research center. A centrifuge factory that was attacked and seriously damaged last month by a drone also is located in the Karaj area. The factories of several major companies also are located in the area.

Iranian nuclear facilities have been the victims of attacks and mysterious breakdowns in recent months and years that the Islamic Republic has blamed on Israel.