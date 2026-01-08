STC Leader Al-Zoubaidi Reaches UAE as Saudi–UAE Rivalry Intensifies in Yemen

Aidarus al-Zoubaidi, the head of Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC), arrived in the United Arab Emirates Thursday after flying in from Mogadishu, according to reports cited by the Saudi-led coalition on Thursday.

His movements set off a rapid sequence of political and military repercussions across southern Yemen as tensions between the STC and Saudi Arabia sharpened.

The situation escalated Wednesday after a delegation sent by the STC to Riyadh vanished shortly after landing. STC spokesman Anwar Al-Tamimi told Xinhua that more than 50 officials and other southern political figures “were detained upon arrival in Riyadh and transferred to an undisclosed location.”

He said the group had been unreachable since their detention, noting that “their mobile phones [were] switched off and their whereabouts remaining unknown.” Al-Tamimi demanded their release and said Saudi authorities were responsible for their safety.

The confrontation intensified when the Saudi-backed Presidential Leadership Council removed al-Zoubaidi from its ranks and sent allegations of “high treason” to Yemen’s attorney general. An STC official said al-Zoubaidi had initially planned to travel from Aden to Saudi Arabia to take part in political consultations sponsored by Riyadh, but ultimately chose to stay away and deployed the delegation in his place.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki later stated that al-Zoubaidi had been “required” to meet Presidential Leadership Council (PTC) Chairman Rashad Al-Alimi and coalition commanders to address the surging tensions in the south. His absence coincided with a sharp military response.

Early Wednesday, Saudi aircraft bombed areas in Al-Dhale province, striking his hometown. A provincial health official said at least six civilians were killed and nearly 10 wounded were transported to nearby hospitals.

The STC condemned the attack, calling it a “regrettable escalation” and saying the strikes clashed with what it described as an atmosphere meant for dialogue. By Wednesday evening, neither the Saudi-led coalition nor Yemen’s internationally recognized government had disclosed al-Zoubaidi’s current location. Residents in Al-Dhale reported coalition aircraft circling overhead, while an STC statement insisted al-Zoubaidi remained in Aden overseeing military, security and civilian bodies.

Inside Aden, units aligned with the STC withdrew from key sites as pro-government Giants Brigades moved in to secure the Central Bank, Aden International Airport, the Al-Maashiq presidential palace and other major institutions, according to a local official. Authorities imposed a nighttime curfew, prompting residents to stock up on essentials amid fears of broader clashes.

The current crisis is a new phase in the ongoing struggle within Yemen’s anti-Houthi coalition. Saudi Arabia backs the internationally recognized government and its PLC, which aims to keep Yemen intact under a single national authority. The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, supports the STC, a powerful faction that controls much of Aden and other southern areas and seeks eventual independence for southern Yemen.

Although the STC was folded into the PLC in 2022, the two sides compete for influence, territory and security control, creating a fractured alliance in which Riyadh and Abu Dhabi champion rival Yemeni partners.