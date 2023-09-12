Storm Daniel Devastates Libya, Claims 2,000 Lives, Thousands Missing

A massive storm has wreaked havoc in northeastern Libya, claiming around 2,000 lives and leaving as many as 6,000 people missing. Health Minister Othman Abduljalil visited the worst-affected city of Derna, describing it as a “ghost town.” The deluge resulted in the collapse of two dams, exacerbating the flooding and destroying entire neighborhoods.

Storm Daniel is part of a gigantic low-pressure system that previously brought catastrophic flooding to Greece. Known as a medicane, short for “Mediterranean hurricane,” this rare weather phenomenon exhibits characteristics similar to both hurricanes and extratropical cyclones. While not as powerful as hurricanes, medicanes can bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and flooding to affected areas. They are most common during the autumn and winter months.

Ahmed Mismari, spokesperson for the Libyan National Army, confirmed the dam failures, saying the floodwater swept away entire communities and deposited them into the sea.

Osama Aly, the head of Libya’s Emergency and Ambulance Authority, criticized the lack of preparedness for such an unprecedented disaster, stating that weather conditions and seawater levels were not adequately studied. Phone lines in Derna are down, further complicating rescue efforts.

Multiple countries, including Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, have pledged support and aid to Libya. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi expressed condolences and urged Libyans to stand united during the crisis. The weather system is expected to continue its deadly path, moving east toward northern Egypt.