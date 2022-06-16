Street in Washington DC Named for Jamal Khashoggi

A street in Washington DC has been renamed for Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist and Washington Post columnist killed in 2018 at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul. The street in front of Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Washington was renamed Jamal Khashoggi Way.

Khashoggi, a Saudi Arabian citizen, entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, to collect documents for his upcoming marriage. He was never seen leaving the consulate. His fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, sounded the alarm when Khashoggi did not return from his appointment. Turkish media later reported that Khashoggi was strangled shortly after he entered the consulate and that his body was dismembered and disposed of. Saudi officials called the killing rogue, though many, including the United States, believe that it was approved by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman; Khashoggi was a vocal critic of the prince, the de facto Saudi ruler, known as MBS.

The dedication came a day after US President Joe Biden announced that he would travel to Saudi Arabia next month. The Saudi announcement of the trip said that Biden would meet with MBS.