Strong Earthquake Jolts Western Turkey, Felt Across Major Cities

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Sındırgı district of Balıkesir at 10:48 p.m. local time (1948 GMT) on Monday, shaking homes across western Turkey and prompting residents to flee into the streets. Emergency crews were sent to assess damage and casualties, the agency said on social media. The tremor was felt in several nearby provinces, including Istanbul, Bursa, and Izmir.

Television footage from the Turkish broadcaster NTV showed people rushing outdoors as buildings swayed, while videos posted online appeared to show structures collapsing. Authorities urged residents to avoid damaged buildings until they are inspected for safety.

The quake comes only two months after another 6.1-magnitude tremor struck the same area, killing one person and injuring 29. Turkey lies on several major fault lines, making it one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. The devastating 1999 Izmit earthquake and the twin quakes in southern Turkey in February 2023, which killed more than 50,000 people, have kept public attention on building standards and preparedness.

Local officials reported temporary power cuts and disruptions in phone networks across Balıkesir and nearby provinces. Hospitals placed additional staff on duty, while search-and-rescue teams combed through affected areas for possible victims. AFAD warned that aftershocks are expected in the coming days and urged residents to remain cautious.