Then-Sudanese President Omar Bashir during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, November 23, 2017. (www.kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons)
Omar al-Bashir
Sudan: Anti-corruption Committee Confiscates Bashir Family Properties

The Media Line Staff
05/08/2020

Sudan’s anti-corruption Empowerment Removal Committee said on Thursday that it would confiscate large plots of land and homes in Khartoum from relatives of ousted president Omar al-Bashir after investigations found they were acquired through family ties. The relatives include Bashir’s brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, and a former defense minister who was a close ally of the former president. It transferred the ownership of the several plots, measuring 92,000 square meters (990,000 square feet) in total, to the Finance Ministry. The committee also dissolved the boards of the Khartoum International Airport Company and the Sudan Airports Holding Company over corruption charges. Bashir has been incarcerated in Khartoum since he was toppled following mass protests against his 30-year rule. He is serving a two-year sentence on corruption charges and faces further investigations and trials over the killing of protesters and his role in the 1989 coup that brought him to power. The International Criminal Court wants to try him for alleged war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.

