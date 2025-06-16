Sudan Army Repels RSF Attack on El Fasher, Dozens Reported Killed

Sudan’s army said it repelled an attempted assault by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El Fasher early Sunday, as fighting intensified in the last major Darfur city not under RSF control. The clash left dozens of RSF fighters dead and destroyed armored vehicles, according to a statement from the Sudanese Armed Forces’ 6th Infantry Division.

El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, has seen escalating violence since May 10, when battles erupted between the SAF and the RSF over control of the strategic city. The RSF has not commented publicly on the reported offensive.

North Darfur Governor Al-Hafiz Bakhit said in a statement that RSF shelling struck a displacement shelter housed in the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, killing five civilians and wounding 30 others. “The RSF militia shelled a displacement shelter … resulting in the death of five people and injury to 30 others,” Bakhit said.

El Fasher is the largest city in Darfur and the only state capital in the region that has not fallen to the RSF. Its capture would mark a significant gain for the paramilitary group, which has made sweeping advances since Sudan’s civil conflict began last year.

Sudan has been locked in war since April 2023, when a power struggle between the SAF and RSF exploded into full-scale conflict. The fighting has left tens of thousands dead and forced millions to flee, worsening a humanitarian crisis already affecting large parts of the country.