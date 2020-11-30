You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Sudan Confirms Israeli Delegation’s Visit
News Updates
Sudan
normalization of ties
Israel

Sudan Confirms Israeli Delegation’s Visit

The Media Line Staff
11/30/2020

An Israeli delegation did visit Sudan last week, but it was for military, not political purposes, the country’s Sovereign Council confirmed on Sunday. The announcement comes after an Israeli delegation reportedly traveled to Khartoum last week, a month after Sudan became the third Arab county to announce that it would sign a normalization agreement with Israel. The agreement would see Sudan removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism in exchange for it normalizing relations with Israel. Following reports of the Nov. 21 visit, a Sudanese government official told reporters that the government’s cabinet was unaware of any visit by an Israeli delegation. Many civilian leaders in Sudan have protested and expressed disapproval over the establishment of ties with Israel. The military-run Sovereignty Council currently has been running the country since the removal of former dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.