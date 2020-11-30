Sudan Confirms Israeli Delegation’s Visit

An Israeli delegation did visit Sudan last week, but it was for military, not political purposes, the country’s Sovereign Council confirmed on Sunday. The announcement comes after an Israeli delegation reportedly traveled to Khartoum last week, a month after Sudan became the third Arab county to announce that it would sign a normalization agreement with Israel. The agreement would see Sudan removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism in exchange for it normalizing relations with Israel. Following reports of the Nov. 21 visit, a Sudanese government official told reporters that the government’s cabinet was unaware of any visit by an Israeli delegation. Many civilian leaders in Sudan have protested and expressed disapproval over the establishment of ties with Israel. The military-run Sovereignty Council currently has been running the country since the removal of former dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019.