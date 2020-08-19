Sudanese Diplomat who Championed Ties with Israel Fired

SUNA, the state news agency of Sudan, says the diplomat serving as spokesman for the country’s Foreign Ministry has been fired for remarks appearing to indicate the country was discussing peace with Israel. “We don’t deny that there are communications,” Haidar Badawi Sadiq was quoted on Tuesday as telling Sky News Arabia, adding that he saw “no reason [for Sudan] to continue hostility” toward the Jewish state. He also described as “bold and courageous” last week’s agreement by Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize relations. In a statement issued later in the day, Acting Foreign Minister Omar Qamar al-Din Ismail appeared to deny the claims. “The Foreign Ministry was astonished to see the statements of Amb. Haider Badawi Sadiq, the ministry’s spokesman, about Sudan’s attempt to establish relations with Israel,” Ismail’s communique said. “These statements have created an ambiguous situation that needs clarification.” It was not immediately clear whether Sadiq had been fired merely as spokesman for the ministry or as a diplomat.