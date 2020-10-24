Sudan Next for Israel Peace Deal

Sudan became the third Muslim nation to agree to a peace deal with Israel since the announcement of the Abraham Accords on August 13. Following the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Sudan becomes the first Arab state since Egypt and Jordan that was a combatant against the Jewish state to enter a peace deal. On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump made the announcement after a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Transitional Council Head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The agreement must still be ratified by the Sudanese Legislative Council which is being formed. On Thursday, President Trump notified Congress of his intention to remove Sudan from the list of terror states, said to be a key provision demanded by Khartoum.