Sudanese rescue teams and security forces gather next to damaged vehicles at the site of an assassination attempt against Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who survived the attack with explosives unharmed, in the capital Khartoum on March 9, 2020. (Ashraf Shazly/AFP via Getty Images)
Sudan PM Survives Assassination Attempt in Capital

The Media Line Staff
03/09/2020

An explosion and gunfire targeted the motorcade of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok Monday in an unsuccessful assassination attempt in the capital, Khartoum. Following the attack, Hamdok wrote on Twitter that he was “safe and in good shape” and sent a photo of himself smiling and seated at a large desk, while a TV behind him showed news coverage of the event. “Rest assured,” he continued on Twitter, “that what happened today will not stand in the way of our transition, instead it is an additional push to the wheel of change in Sudan.” The attack came almost a year after protesters forced the military to remove President Omar al-Bashir from power and replace him with a joint military-civilian government, which has promised to hold elections within three years. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which, the prime minister’s office said in a statement, lightly wounded a security officer. Several dozen people gathered at the site of the attack, chanting: “With our blood and soul, we redeem you, Hamdok.”

