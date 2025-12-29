Sudan Says 2025 Gold Output Reached 70 Tons Despite Ongoing War

Sudan’s Ministry of Minerals said Sunday that the country produced 70 tons of gold in 2025—exceeding the government’s target by 13%—as authorities seek to sustain foreign-currency earnings despite a prolonged civil war that has damaged the economy.

In a statement, the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company, an affiliate of the ministry, said the mining sector generated about 1.087 trillion Sudanese pounds in public revenue this year, equivalent to roughly $1.8 billion.

Minerals Minister Nour Al-Daem Taha called for intensified efforts in 2026 and instructed that new national projects be incorporated into the mining sector’s development plan, according to the announcement.

Gold remains Sudan’s primary source of hard currency, especially since the conflict disrupted trade, agriculture, and other state revenues. Official statistics show that gold production was strong between 2017 and 2022, when the metal became Sudan’s leading non-oil export. In 2022, gold accounted for 46.3% of non-oil exports, valued at $2.02 billion out of total exports of $4.357 billion.

Production then plunged after several months of fighting in 2023, dropping to just two tons, before rebounding to 64 tons in 2024 and rising again in 2025.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since mid-April 2023, when fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The war has left tens of thousands dead and forced millions to flee their homes, both inside the country and across its borders, while placing severe strain on Sudan’s economy and state institutions.