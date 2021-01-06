Sudan Signs Abraham Accords

Sudan signed the Abraham Accords, officially setting in motion normalizing relations with Israel.

Sudanese Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari signed the agreement on Wednesday in the presence of US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is visiting the country.

The signing comes two months after US President Donald Trump announced that Sudan would regularize relations with Israel, one of four Arab-majority countries to do so. In return, the US removed Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Also during Mnuchin’s visit, the US agreed to clear $1 billion of Sudan’s arrears to the World Bank, giving it access to the World Bank financing. Sudan has been struggling under the weight of some $60 billion in foreign debt.

Mnuchin is scheduled to visit Israel on Thursday.